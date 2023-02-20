Bergin Steps Down From South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Due to Work Promotion

Village Green has reached out to Susan Bergin for comment and will update the story when she is able to respond.

From the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education:

South Orange/ Maplewood, NJ – The South Orange/Maplewood Board of Education has announced the resignation of Board Member Susan Bergin, effective immediately. Board Member Bergin has decided to step down from her position as a member of the Board of Education due to a new position that her employer considers to be in conflict with serving in an elected office.

During Board Member Bergin’s tenure, she contributed greatly to the Board of Education and has been instrumental in advancing the education system in our district. Her dedication to the students and faculty has been truly exemplary and her presence will be missed.

“I just spoke with Board Member Bergin, and I’m thrilled for her and the promotion she received, which she labeled as a dream position,” said Board President Kaitlin Wittleder. “We will miss her on the Board, but I am excited that she has been given an opportunity to continue to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The Board of Education would like to express its gratitude to Board Member Bergin for her service and wishes her all the best in her new endeavors.

The Board of Education will begin the process of filling the vacancy left by Board Member Bergin’s resignation in accordance with Bylaw 0142. The Board will soon be advertising in the community for interested candidates and at that time, all applicants shall send their letter of application and resume to the District’s Board Secretary, Eric Burnside. The Board of Education will interview candidates and will vote to appoint a candidate to this vacancy in public session. The goal is to fill the position during the March 30th Board meeting.