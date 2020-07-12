Board of Education to Meet for Second Part of Board Retreat July 13

From SOMSD:

REVISED NOTICE

Special Session – Legal Matters/Board Retreat – Governance Training (Part 2)

The Board of Education will meet in Public Session at 6:00 pm on Monday, July 13, 2020

to conduct Hearing of Individuals and Delegations and will then move to go into Executive Session to discuss legal matters. The Board of Education will return to Public Session for Action and Board Retreat using the online video conference platform. Action may be taken.

Public Session 7/13 Info

Website: http://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/webmeeting Event Number: 129 846 5826 Event Password: MapOrange123

Phone: 408-418-9388 Event Number: 129 846 5826 Event Password: 62767264



Members of the public can participate in the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations portion of the meeting by sending in a comment via the online video platform question section or using the question form found on www.somsd.k12.nj.us/boequestions.

Paul Roth, Board Secretary