CHS Grad Jesiah Owens’ Side Quest Magazine Branches Out to Club House & Summer Camp to Help Kids

Columbia High School graduate (Class of 2022) and Maplewood resident Jesiah Owens is making headlines as the founder of Side Quest Magazine, the Side Quest Club House and a recently launched summer camp — all aimed at bringing “play therapy” and spreading the joy of gaming to his peers.

“My goal is get them to use their talent to share their voices,” Owens told Patch in a recent story. “It’s important that our youth, especially African Americans, are exposed at a young age to career opportunities that can open up from their interest in gaming and anime.”

Harkening back to time that gaming helped Owens during his own hospitalization, proceeds of every issue of Side Quest are donated to children’s hospitals and organizations assisting young patients.

Owens cites support from former Columbia High business teacher Scott Cohen (now at Hunterdon Central) and Maplewood Middle School guidance counselor April Battle, his parents Larry and Tyler and his brother Quentin in helping him realize his dream.

