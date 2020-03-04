Community Culture Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

CHS Infinite Step Team to Host Infinite & Beyond Competition March 28

By access_timeMar-04-2020

From the CHS Infinite Step Team

The CHS Infinite Step Team is hosting a step competition called “Infinite & Beyond” on March 28! They will be hosting other competing teams and this event will be a whole lot of fun. The Infinite Step Team will also be performing to celebrate their 10 year anniversary as a step team at CHS.

Anyone interested in purchasing $7 pre-sale tickets can contact Nicole Massoud at [email protected] Tickets are $12 at the door.

The Infinite Step Team is also looking for sponsors for our event from local businesses. Please contact Advisor Nicole Massoud at [email protected] for more information.

Download (PDF, 1.08MB)

From the CHS Infinite Step Team:

Download (PDF, 116KB)

You May Also Like

  • Montclair Art Museum Receives Highest Recognition from American Alliance of Museums
  • Maplewood Library Hosts 'An Evening with Barry Sonnenfeld' on March 11
  • MapSO Spotlight: Television Creator and Producer Dave Knoll
  • CHS Infinite Step Team to Host Infinite & Beyond Competition March 28

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *