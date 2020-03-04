CHS Infinite Step Team to Host Infinite & Beyond Competition March 28

From the CHS Infinite Step Team

The CHS Infinite Step Team is hosting a step competition called “Infinite & Beyond” on March 28! They will be hosting other competing teams and this event will be a whole lot of fun. The Infinite Step Team will also be performing to celebrate their 10 year anniversary as a step team at CHS.

Anyone interested in purchasing $7 pre-sale tickets can contact Nicole Massoud at [email protected] Tickets are $12 at the door.

The Infinite Step Team is also looking for sponsors for our event from local businesses. Please contact Advisor Nicole Massoud at [email protected] for more information.

