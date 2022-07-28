MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia High Guidance Director Falynn Balassone to Take Position in Westfield as K-12 Director of Counseling

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Two and a half years after assuming the role of Columbia High School Guidance Director, Falynn Balassone is leaving the South Orange-Maplewood School District to become Westfield Public Schools’ K-12 Director of Counseling.

Balassone, who worked as a guidance counselor in the South Orange-Maplewood School District for nearly 10 years before her elevation to director of guidance at CHS, is a Westfield resident.

The Westfield Board of Education approved Balassone’s appointment at a special meeting on Tuesday, July 26, according to TapIntoWestfield. Balassone is projected to start her new position on Sept. 1. She replaces Maureen Mazzarese, who is retiring.

Falynn Balassone, CHS Dir. of Guidance

While directing counseling at CHS, Balassone supervised more than 15 counselors and staff; oversaw the college admissions process; monitored Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying (HIB) incidents; managed  out-of-district placement special education students; built the ‘Counseling Annex’ at Columbia High School for Social and Emotional Learning; helped established Cougar Academy, an alternative program for students “who benefit from a non-traditional learning environment”; and revamped the Intervention and Referral Services and home instruction processes. “But I am most proud of the team mindset that was fostered amongst the counselors and ultimately benefited our students,” Balassone said in a statement to the Westfield Board of Education.

Read more here. 

