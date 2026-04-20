Columbia High School Lacrosse Player Gabe O’Brien Breaks 47-Year Record

In 1979, Columbia Lacrosse player Robert “Bob” Bianchi set a record of 116 career goals for his sport. The record, which had gone unsurpassed for 47 years, was recently broken by Columbia High School senior Gabe O’Brien.

O’Brien scored his 120th career goal for the CHS Boys Lacrosse team during the most recent game against Arthur L. Johnson High School, which took place on March 30, 2026. During the game, the boy’s lacrosse team took home their first win of the season, with O’Brien contributing 4 goals and 1 assist.

CHS Athletics Director Sjocquelyn Winstead said O’Brien’s achievement is a monumental occasion for CHS and the South Orange-Maplewood School District. O’Brien’s record, she said, is indicative of excellent offensive skills on the field. “I’m just really proud of him, and I wish him much success,” Winstead told the Village Green.

O’Brien has been playing lacrosse since the third grade. In a recent interview with Village Green, he explains that he is motivated to “keep improving, have a great senior season, and do all that I can to contribute to the team’s success.”

Having committed to Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, O’Brien is excited at the prospect of continuing his lacrosse journey beyond high school. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an amazing program,” he says.

Bob Bianchi, who previously held the record, was a student of CHS’ Class of 1979. He entered the New Jersey Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1997 and was later named New Jersey’s Lacrosse Player of the Century by the Star-Ledger. Winstead describes Bianchi as one of the pioneers behind the inclusion of lacrosse in high school sports.

Now, she said, the new record set by O’Brien will motivate current and prospective lacrosse players in the District to “push their competitive skill set.”

O’Brien credits his teammates as well and says that surpassing Bianchi’s 47-year record and becoming the new record holder for all-time lacrosse goals had been a longstanding target of ambition for him. “It feels great to see the hard work of my teammates and me pay off,” he said.

Robin Van Nostrand is a 12th grade student at Columbia High School who is working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.