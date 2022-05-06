Columbia High School Special Dance Company to Perform May 13 & 14

From CHS Special Dance Company:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Special Dance Company, Columbia High School’s resident dance company for 51 years, is returning to the CHS stage after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Tickets for the two performances, May 13 and 14 at 8 p.m., are on sale now at www.specialdancecompany.com.

“Our company performed brilliantly in the virtual setting,” said Kandice N. Point-Du-Jour, Artistic Director, referring to the Internet broadcasts that showcased student talent in 2020 and 2021, “and being back and in person, performing for sold out audiences is going to be incredibly powerful.”

Pieces during the performance are choreographed, rehearsed and produced by Special Dance Company students, who meet each day during school as part of the curriculum. Company members also work with the CHS Stage Crew to design lighting and audio cues used throughout.

“The Special Dance Company is one of the things that makes Columbia High School such a special place,” said Point-Du-Jour. “Our company members work so hard all year long, and it all leads up to these performances. We can’t wait for our community to witness what our students can accomplish.”