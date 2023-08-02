Columbia High School Welcomes New Bilingual Assistant Principal

Columbia High School once again has a full administrative team, with the recent hiring of Luisa Iuliano-Cabrera as an assistant principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a release from the district, Iuliano-Cabrera will oversee attendance and discipline matters for students in grades 11 and 12. Two other new members of the CHS administrative team were appointed on Thursday. Iuliano-Cabrera’s appointment was a late addition to the meeting’s agenda.

“Iuliano-Cabrera comes to the District with extensive experience as an educator at Union City High School,” according to the release. “For more than 20 years, she has taught English as a Second Language (ESL) classes and has taught Advanced Placement for English Literature and Composition and Honors English. Her roles outside the classroom include working as a literacy coach and master teacher.”

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and literature and a master’s degree in education from Seton Hall University. Iuliano-Cabrera completed her school leadership training through the NJEXCEL leadership program, and she has served on Pearson’s English Language Learners Content Advisory Panel and English to Speakers of Other Languages Content Advisory Committee for the National Evaluation Series™ (NES®) Online Framework Review.