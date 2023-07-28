SOMSD Welcomes Three New Assistant Principals at CHS and MMS

From SOMSD:

Members of the Board of Education last night approved the following administrative assignments for the 2023-2024 school year:

Philip McCormick – Assistant Principal, Columbia High School

Philip McCormick has been appointed assistant principal at Columbia High School (CHS). McCormick previously worked as CHS’s social worker and taught psychology at the high school for more than a decade.

McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in psychology, as well as N.J. teacher certifications in social studies and psychology, from Montclair State University. He received his Master of Social Work (MSW), his License of Social Work (LSW), and his school social worker certification from Rutgers University. He received his Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree in education leadership, management, and policy as well as his supervisor and principal certifications from Seton Hall University. He has also completed the District’s Aspiring Leaders program.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, volunteering with various causes that are important to him, traveling, and landscape photography.

He is filling a vacancy left by Cheryline Hewitt, who retired.

Russell King – Assistant Principal, Columbia High School

Russell King has also been appointed assistant principal at Columbia High School (CHS). King has been serving as assistant principal at Maplewood Middle School since May 2020. A proud graduate of Patchogue-Medford High School in Long Island, King began his career in education as an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Kawameeh Middle School in the Township of Union Public School District.

King holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in K-12 history education and a master’s degree in educational leadership. He earned both degrees at Kean University, where he was a two-time All-Conference Defenseman and student scholar athlete on the men’s lacrosse team.

King enjoys exercising, reading, and playing golf.

King is filling a vacancy left by Terry Woolard, who took a job in another District.

Peter Kassalow – Assistant Principal, Maplewood Middle School

Peter Kassalow has been appointed assistant principal at Maplewood Middle School (MMS). Kassalow completed his student teaching at Delia Bolden Elementary School before teaching mathematics at Warren Middle School. Since Fall 2022, he has taught special education at MMS, and he has completed the District’s Aspiring Leaders program.

Kassalow is an alumnus of Rutgers University where he completed his undergraduate degree in psychology in 2009, and his master’s degree in elementary education and special education. He earned his educational leadership certification at The College of New Jersey.



Kassalow, his wife, Christa, and two children, Emory and Quinn, are Maplewood residents. Mr. Kassalow grew up in Livingston, New Jersey where he attended Heritage Middle School, and his favorite subject was mathematics.

Kassalow is filling a vacancy left by Russell King’s transferring to CHS.