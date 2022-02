Due to a forecast of inclement weather, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education has switched to a fully remote format for its regular meeting on Feb. 24, 2022.

Those who wish to sign up to speak virtually or submit written comments for the public comment portion of the meeting must do so via an online form. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.

See more details below.

Find the full agenda here.

