Food Collection for SOMSD Families in Need at Morrow Church March 14-16

The SOMSD Parenting Center, with the help of Rev. Brenda Ehlers, is coordinating a food drop off at Morrow Church on March 14 and 15 from 12-4pm and March 16 from 4-8pm. Food will be sorted by Parenting Center interns and distributed to FRL families in South Orange-Maplewood School District.

From the Parenting Center:

Thank you so much for volunteering to help our most vulnerable families during this challenging time.

If you are a family in need of support, visit here and here.

We are pleased to tell you that Morrow Memorial Church has very generously agreed to serve as a drop off location for your food packages. We will also be able to use Morrow to stage the delivery process. Social Work interns will be delivering the food packages to families.

Drop off Times; Saturday, March 14th 12:00 – 4:00pm & Monday March 16th – 4:00 – 8:00pm

Location: Morrow Memorial Church in Maplewood on the corner of Ridgewood Road & Baker St. Please use the entrance on Baker St closest to the parking lot (there will be a sign at the door.) If you have any difficulty with the delivery please call Rev Brenda Ehlers at 973 202-2615

If any of you feel that more hours are necessary for drop-off, we will be happy to add them.

There has been an amazingly wonderful response to this request. Thank you for supporting our most vulnerable families. MapSo is is truly a caring community.

In addition, many of you have asked for suggestions of additional items for your packages:

Shelf stable milk

juices

nut butters

granola bars

dried fruit (raisins)

jelly

fruit cups

oatmeal cups