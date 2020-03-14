Info For South Orange-Maplewood Families Who Need Food Support During School Closing

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District Parenting Center:
If your family needs food support during our school closing…..
For Students who receive Free or Reduced Lunch, Packed lunches will be distributed at ….
- Seth Boyden School
- Maplewood Middle School
- South Orange Middle School
- Columbia High School
Every School Day from 11:00AM – 2:00 PM, Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
No one will be denied a meal.
If your family needs additional food support…
If you feel that you will need food support during our school closure, please let us know and we will arrange for a food delivery for your family.
Please call Karen Weiland at: 973-762-5600, X1850 or email: [email protected]
Please leave your name and phone number and we will contact you with details. Please speak slowly and clearly & please repeat your phone number twice.
If you request food support we will share your contact information with a community volunteer who will make a food delivery to your home.
The SOMSD community is a family & we support each other during
challenging times.
Si fanmi ou bezwen sipò manje pandan lekòl fèmen…
Pou timoun ki resevwa manje mid (gratis ok pri redwi). Yap distruba manje nan:….
Lekol Seth Boyden
Lekol Maplewood Middle
Lekol South Orange Middle
Lekol Columbia High
Chak jou:
11:00am – 2:00 PM
kòmanse Mekredi, mars 18, 2020
Tout moun akeyi
Centre Paran ap prepare yon plan pou lekòl fèmen.
Si ou santi ke w ap bezwen sipò manje fè nou konnen epi nou pral fè aranjman pou yon delivre manje pou fanmi ou.
Rele Karen Weiland. nan: 973 762 5600 Ext: 1850; imèl: [email protected]
Tanpri kite ou non ak nimewo telefòn ak non pou nou kap kontakte ou avèk detay. Tanpri pale dousman epi byen klè & tanpri repete nimewo telefòn omwen de fwa.
Si ou mande sipò pou manje nou pral bay enfòmasyon kontak ou a yon volontè nan kominote a ki pral fè yon delivre manje lakay ou.
Kominote SOMSD se yon fanmi & nou sipòte chak lòt pandan moman difisil yo.
Si su familia necesita ayuda alimentaria durante el cierre de nuestros colegios….
Para estudiantes que reciben almuerzos gratis o reducido.
Los almuerzos se distribuirán en…
Seth Boyden School
Maplewood Middle School
South Orange Middle School
Columbia High School
Todos lod dias escolares de:
11:00am – 2:00 PM
A partir del Miercoles, March 18, 2020
A nadie se le negará una comida
Si su familia necesita ayuda alimentaria adicional …
Si cree que necesitará ayuda alimentaria durante el cierre de nuestros colegios, por favor déjenos saber y organizaremos una entrega de alimentos para su familia.
Por favor llame a Karen Weiland – 973-762-5600, X1850 o mande un correo electrónico a [email protected]
Por favor, deje su nombre y número de teléfono y nos pondremos en contacto con usted con detalles. Hable despacio y con claridad y repita su número de teléfono dos veces.
Si solicita ayuda alimentaria, compartiremos su información de contacto con un voluntario de la comunidad que hará una entrega de alimentos a su hogar.
La comunidad SOMSD es una familia y nos apoyamos mutuamente en
tiempos difíciles.