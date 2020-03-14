Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange Sponsored

Info For South Orange-Maplewood Families Who Need Food Support During School Closing

By access_timeMar-14-2020

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District Parenting Center:

If your family needs food support during our school closing…..

For Students who receive Free or Reduced Lunch, Packed lunches will be distributed at ….

  • Seth Boyden School
  • Maplewood Middle School
  • South Orange Middle School
  • Columbia High School

Every School Day from 11:00AM – 2:00 PM, Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

No one will be denied a meal.

If your family needs additional food support…

If you feel that you will need food support during our school closure, please let us know and we will arrange for a food delivery for your family.

Please call Karen Weiland at: 973-762-5600, X1850 or email:  [email protected]us

Please leave your name and phone number and we will contact you with details. Please speak slowly and clearly & please repeat your phone number twice.

If you request food support we will share your contact information with a community volunteer who will make a food delivery to your home.

The SOMSD community is a family & we support each other during
challenging times.
Si fanmi ou bezwen sipò manje pandan lekòl fèmen…

Pou timoun ki resevwa manje mid (gratis ok pri redwi). Yap distruba manje nan:….

Lekol Seth Boyden

Lekol Maplewood Middle

Lekol South Orange Middle

Lekol Columbia High

Chak jou:

11:00am – 2:00 PM

kòmanse Mekredi, mars 18, 2020

Tout moun akeyi

Centre Paran ap prepare yon plan pou lekòl fèmen.

Si ou santi ke w ap bezwen sipò manje fè nou konnen epi nou pral fè aranjman pou yon delivre manje pou fanmi ou.

Rele Karen Weiland. nan: 973 762 5600 Ext: 1850; imèl: [email protected]

Tanpri kite ou non ak nimewo telefòn ak non pou nou kap kontakte ou avèk detay. Tanpri pale dousman epi byen klè & tanpri repete nimewo telefòn omwen de fwa.

Si ou mande sipò pou manje nou pral bay enfòmasyon kontak ou a yon volontè nan kominote a ki pral fè yon delivre manje lakay ou.

Kominote SOMSD se yon fanmi & nou sipòte chak lòt pandan moman difisil yo.

Si su familia necesita ayuda alimentaria durante el cierre de nuestros colegios….

Para estudiantes que reciben almuerzos gratis o reducido.

Los almuerzos se distribuirán en…

Seth Boyden School

Maplewood Middle School

South Orange Middle School

Columbia High School

Todos lod dias escolares de:

11:00am – 2:00 PM

A partir del Miercoles, March 18, 2020

A nadie se le negará una comida

Si su familia necesita ayuda alimentaria adicional …

Si cree que necesitará ayuda alimentaria durante el cierre de nuestros colegios, por favor déjenos saber y organizaremos una entrega de alimentos para su familia.

Por favor llame a Karen Weiland – 973-762-5600, X1850 o mande un correo electrónico a [email protected]

Por favor, deje su nombre y número de teléfono y nos pondremos en contacto con usted con detalles. Hable despacio y con claridad y repita su número de teléfono dos veces.

Si solicita ayuda alimentaria, compartiremos su información de contacto con un voluntario de la comunidad que hará una entrega de alimentos a su hogar.

La comunidad SOMSD es una familia y nos apoyamos mutuamente en
tiempos difíciles.

