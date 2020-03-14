Info For South Orange-Maplewood Families Who Need Food Support During School Closing

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District Parenting Center:

If your family needs food support during our school closing…..

For Students who receive Free or Reduced Lunch, Packed lunches will be distributed at ….

Seth Boyden School

Maplewood Middle School

South Orange Middle School

Columbia High School

Every School Day from 11:00AM – 2:00 PM, Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

No one will be denied a meal.

If your family needs additional food support…

If you feel that you will need food support during our school closure, please let us know and we will arrange for a food delivery for your family.

Please call Karen Weiland at: 973-762-5600, X1850 or email: [email protected] us

Please leave your name and phone number and we will contact you with details. Please speak slowly and clearly & please repeat your phone number twice.

If you request food support we will share your contact information with a community volunteer who will make a food delivery to your home.

The SOMSD community is a family & we support each other during

challenging times.

Si fanmi ou bezwen sipò manje pandan lekòl fèmen…

Pou timoun ki resevwa manje mid (gratis ok pri redwi). Yap distruba manje nan:….

Lekol Seth Boyden

Lekol Maplewood Middle

Lekol South Orange Middle

Lekol Columbia High

Chak jou:

11:00am – 2:00 PM

kòmanse Mekredi, mars 18, 2020

Tout moun akeyi

Centre Paran ap prepare yon plan pou lekòl fèmen.

Si ou santi ke w ap bezwen sipò manje fè nou konnen epi nou pral fè aranjman pou yon delivre manje pou fanmi ou.

Rele Karen Weiland. nan: 973 762 5600 Ext: 1850; imèl: [email protected]

Tanpri kite ou non ak nimewo telefòn ak non pou nou kap kontakte ou avèk detay. Tanpri pale dousman epi byen klè & tanpri repete nimewo telefòn omwen de fwa.

Si ou mande sipò pou manje nou pral bay enfòmasyon kontak ou a yon volontè nan kominote a ki pral fè yon delivre manje lakay ou.

Kominote SOMSD se yon fanmi & nou sipòte chak lòt pandan moman difisil yo.

Si su familia necesita ayuda alimentaria durante el cierre de nuestros colegios….

Para estudiantes que reciben almuerzos gratis o reducido.

Los almuerzos se distribuirán en…

Seth Boyden School

Maplewood Middle School

South Orange Middle School

Columbia High School

Todos lod dias escolares de:

11:00am – 2:00 PM

A partir del Miercoles, March 18, 2020

A nadie se le negará una comida

Si su familia necesita ayuda alimentaria adicional …

Si cree que necesitará ayuda alimentaria durante el cierre de nuestros colegios, por favor déjenos saber y organizaremos una entrega de alimentos para su familia.

Por favor llame a Karen Weiland – 973-762-5600, X1850 o mande un correo electrónico a [email protected]

Por favor, deje su nombre y número de teléfono y nos pondremos en contacto con usted con detalles. Hable despacio y con claridad y repita su número de teléfono dos veces.

Si solicita ayuda alimentaria, compartiremos su información de contacto con un voluntario de la comunidad que hará una entrega de alimentos a su hogar.

La comunidad SOMSD es una familia y nos apoyamos mutuamente en

tiempos difíciles.