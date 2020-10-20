Gov. Murphy Names Former Marshall School Principal Allen-McMillan as NJ Dept of Ed Commissioner

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visited South Orange today to announce his pick for the new Commissioner of the Department of Education — former Marshall School Principal Angelica Allen-McMilllan, a current resident of Montclair, NJ and mother of three. Allen-McMillan served for 12 years as Marshall School principal, where Murphy said she was noted for “cultivating inquisitive young minds.”

Since leaving that post eight years ago, Murphy said that Allen-McMillan has continued in “education and curriculum development with experience in urban and suburban districts.” She then served as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Irvington School District. After helping her father battle leukemia, she joined the Newark Public Schools as the assistant superintendent of Secondary Education, then served as an interim county superintendent of schools for Morris County.

Allen-McMillan obtained her bachelor’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University, and her master‘s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in education, leadership, management and policy at Seton Hall University.

Murphy gave shout-outs to Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, NJ State Assemblywoman Mila Jasey and South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronald G. Taylor during his remarks.

Interestingly, Murphy noted that his grandniece is a current student at Marshall.

Watch the video here: