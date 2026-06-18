Kevin Mason Is New Maplewood Middle School Principal

The South Orange-Maplewood School District has announced its principals and assistant principals across all schools for the 2026-2027 school year — and there are some major changes.

Most notably, South Mountain Elementary School Principal Kevin Mason will take over as Principal of Maplewood Middle School, while current MMS Principal Dara Gronau will be the new South Mountain principal.

Long-time Tuscan School Principal Malikah Majeed will transition to the role of Principal on Special Assignment, “focusing specifically on K-12 math achievement.” Seth Boyden Assistant Principal Maureen Davenport will take over as Acting Principal of Tuscan School. Davenport has previously pinch-hit as Acting Principal of Montrose Early Childhood Learning Center, after starting as an elementary school teacher in the district.

Seth Boyden Principal Shannon Glander will remain at Seth Boyden with Dr. Telia Bennett as Asst. Principal.

Read the announcement from Supt. Jason Bing here:

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At the June 11 BOE meeting, several public commenters alluded to upcoming changes — with no specifics yet announced.

“I’m a South Orange resident and I’ve been a Seth Boyden parent for seven years and will be continue to be one for another five,” said Stephanie Bencivenga. “I’m here in reference to the district’s announcement that some district administrators will be reassigned to better match them with their strengths as can be imagined. With this announcement came a lot of speculation and I’m here to ask for more details on these reassignments. Specifically the rumor that Ms. Shannon Glander, Seth Boyden’s principal, will be replaced by the current MMS principal or possibly the Tuscan principal. If this is a real possibility, I wonder how this is a match of strengths and how this can benefit Seth Boyden. If the goal is to relocate admins who are not a good fit elsewhere, moving them simply pumps the problem to our school.”

“I hope you all have had the privilege of walking the halls of Seth Boyden and witnessing the culture of respect and kindness at defines our school,” said Bencivenga. “Seth Boyden has a unique soul and unique needs, and Ms. Glander is central to the support and the magic delivered to our students, staff, and families every day. If the district intends to reassign Ms. Glander, I request a formal explanation as to why this is the best move for the district, our school and Ms. Glander. Our principal has consistently shown up for our children. Why risk that stability for administrators who may lack an elementary background or a proven track record of success in this environment?”

Seth Boyden parent Anna Dunbar reiterated Bencivenga’s comments, calling Glander “the heart of Seth Boyden.”

Seth Boyden kindergarten teacher Maggie Tuohy, who was also a Seth Boyden parent and led the garden program, said, “I can say without hesitation that Shannon Glander is the strongest principal that the school has had. … This school is growing strong, smart children who feel scene by her and supported by her.”

Also at the June 11 Board of Education meeting, South Mountain parent Alexis Francois asked that Mason remain at the school: “I wanted to share my strong support for Mr. Mason and his continued leadership at South Mountain. There’s a significant contingent of parents who believe that Mr. Mason has been an exceptional principal, and it’s helped create a school environment where students feel safe, supported, and able to thrive at a time when many districts and even some elementaries within our own districts, have grappled challenges relating to bullying, racism, and antisemitism and student behavior. SMS has benefited from Mr. Mason’s proactive and thoughtful leadership.”

“When something is working well, continuity matters,” said Francois. “Removing a trusted and effective leader from a thriving school community would be devastating for many students and families and staff members.”

Earlier this week, the Board of the South Orange-Maplewood PTAs sent an open letter to the Board of Education advocating for “for structural stability, transparency, and a predictable environment for all our children. We understand that every school building has unique strengths and unique challenges, and our community members hold diverse viewpoints on school leadership. This collective letter is not an endorsement or a critique of any individual; rather, it is a unified request that the district prioritize systemic consistency—lauded by the Superintendent as a cornerstone of the district’s fiscal health and overall growth—and maximize the potential of our leaders exactly where they are.”

Read the full letter below.

In his letter announcing the appointments, Supt. Jason Bing wrote, “As we prepare for the year ahead, we remain committed to transparency, open communication, and meaningful engagement with our school community. We recognize that changes in leadership naturally bring questions and opportunities for dialogue, and we are dedicated to keeping families informed throughout this process. These administrative alignments have been made thoughtfully and collaboratively, with a clear focus on supporting our students, strengthening our schools, and advancing the district’s strategic priorities. We value the trust our families place in us and look forward to continuing our partnership as we build on the successes of our district together.”

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