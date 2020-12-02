Business Maplewood Schools / Kids Sponsored

Lydia Johnson Dance School To Offer New 8-Week ‘Safe at Home’ Session Starting Thursday, Dec. 3

By Lydia Johnson Dance access_timeDec-02-2020

From the Lydia Johnson Dance School

Lydia Johnson Dance School is offering an 8-week session of NEW classes! 

​We know families are concerned about screentime so our Safe at Home classes ​include movement to exciting music, sharing thoughts and ideas as well as a curriculum based on the creativity of each child. ​Small groups allow for every dancer to contribute her ideas. Email Lydia directly to talk about a good match for your child: [email protected]

Registration is OPEN for ​NEW CLASSE​S starting tomorrow, Thursday, December 3 (ongoing registration).  ​

LJD School and Company (not- for- profits) are featured in this wonderful profile by Maplewood Arts and Culture:

http://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/news/2020/11/18/artist-spotlight-lydia-johnson-dance-school

Saturday Creative Ballet for 3-5 year olds

Saturday Creative Ballet for Ages 3yrs- 5 yrs (Preschool and Kindergarten )

Saturdays: 8 Sessions /9:30 am – 10:15 am

Ballet with a CREATIVE Twist!

Mondays: 8 sessions

Level 1 (K-2nd ) 4:00 pm-5:00pm

Level 2 (3rd- 5th) 5:15pm -6:45pm 

Level 3: (6th- 10th) 5:15pm-6:45pm 

Contemporary with a JAZZ Twist! 

Thursdays: 8 sessions

Level 1 (K-2nd ) 4:00 pm-5:00pm

Level 2 (3rd- 5th) 5:15pm -6:45pm 

Level 3: (6th- 10th) 5:15pm-6:45pm 

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

 

