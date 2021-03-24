Marshall and Jefferson Schools to Retain Current Grade Configuration Until at Least 2023, Due to Construction Timetable

Despite an integration plan that involves reconfiguring all elementary schools to house students in kindergarten through fifth grade, Jefferson and Marshall will retain their current configurations for the coming academic year.
South Orange-Maplewood School District spokesperson Anide Eustache said that construction work under the nearly $160 million capital-improvement plan known as . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.