Marshall and Jefferson Schools to Retain Current Grade Configuration Until at Least 2023, Due to Construction Timetable

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-24-2021

Despite an integration plan that involves reconfiguring all elementary schools to house students in kindergarten through fifth grade, Jefferson and Marshall will retain their current configurations for the coming academic year.

South Orange-Maplewood School District spokesperson Anide Eustache said that construction work under the nearly $160 million capital-improvement plan known as . . .

Marshall Elementary School exterior
