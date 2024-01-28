NJSIAA Finds ‘No Biased Intent’ in CHS Athlete Hair Bead Issue; District is ‘Disappointed’

After the South Orange-Maplewood School District filed a bias complaint against the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association earlier this month when a Columbia High School girls basketball player was not allowed to participate in part of a game because of an issue with her hair beads, the NJSIAA issued a report that concluded the game “did not constitute a bias incident.”

“The record’s clear — the player participated in two games without the removal of her hair adornments; claims to the contrary are inaccurate,” Colleen E. Maguire, NJSIAA executive director said in a press release issued Friday.

The report, sent to both schools, game officials and the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights, noted that, “Game video shows the player’s beads as they appeared during the JV game and during varsity warmups. The beads were not securely fastened. The beads were similar in style to those pictured by NFHS as ‘non-compliant.'”

SOMSD Acting Superintendent Dr. Kevin Gilbert responded, stating, “We are very disappointed in the NJSIAA’s conclusion and disagree with the organization’s findings. We stand behind our student-athlete and her right to compete as her best self, as well as her family. We also stand behind our Columbia High School Girls Basketball Team coaches who brought this matter to the attention of the District and worked to promote understanding of the intentions of the CROWN Act and the importance of protecting our young people from discrimination.”

Related: ‘Check Your Bias and Racism at the Door’: CHS Coach After Refs Bench Girl for Hairstyle

It is unclear whether the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights has completed its investigation. Village Green will continue to follow up on this story.

See both press releases below.

From NJSIAA:

NJSIAA Issues Finding on January 2024 Columbia-Caldwell Girls Basketball Game

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (January 26, 2024) – Following Columbia High School’s January 8 reporting of an alleged bias incident on January 4 — which involved a female student athlete who was prohibited from playing until game officials were confident her hair beads were properly secured, as per specific rules — NJSIAA has issued an eight-page report to the participating schools, game officials, and New Jersey’s Division on Civil Rights.

The report, which includes background information and factual findings, determines that the game in question did not constitute a bias incident, as that term is defined by the NJSIAA Sportsmanship Rule.

Of particular note:

National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) rules permit players to wear beads in their hair, but those beads must be securely fastened so as not to present a safety concern.

The player participated in both the junior varsity (JV) and varsity games; she was never disqualified or banned from playing. The Caldwell coaches noticed the beads during the JV game but did not interrupt the game to question the officials. During warm-ups for the varsity game which followed, the Caldwell coaches discussed the safety of the beads and brought their concerns to the attention of the varsity officials.

Game video shows the player’s beads as they appeared during the JV game and during varsity warmups. The beads were not securely fastened. The beads were similar in style to those pictured by NFHS as “non-compliant.”

NJSIAA has advised coaches and officials that any concerns about a player’s hair should be addressed to the game official, who should in turn talk to the head coach, and not the player. The head coach is responsible for working with the student-athlete to remedy a violation to the official’s satisfaction.

Here, the rule worked as it was intended. Caldwell coaches addressed their concern to the official, who in turn talked to the Columbia head coach. Coaches are encouraged to discuss safety concerns with an official. In addition, head coaches are responsible for ensuring all players are compliant with NFHS uniform rules. During the first quarter of the game, the student securely fastened the beads, and was then eligible to play in the game.

Because the student had played the JV game, she was only eligible to play three quarters of the varsity game. Her coaches elected to play her in the second and fourth quarters.

“The record’s clear — the player participated in two games without the removal of her hair adornments; claims to the contrary are inaccurate,” said Colleen E. Maguire, NJSIAA, executive director. “The style of hair was never challenged by officials or coaches. Braids are permitted as per the rules. Further, NFHS rules allow for hair adornments — including those made from hard items, such as beads – as long as those items are securely fastened to the head so they won’t pose an increased risk to the player, teammates, or opponents. NFHS rule-makers have taken steps to promote a respectful, open environment, while also creating as safe a competitive environment as possible.”

The report concludes that “the Executive Director does not find any evidence that the Caldwell coaches or the game officials acted in a biased manner or with any biased intent. The evidence shows that they acted in accordance with the rules of the game.”

From SOMSD:

District Responds To NJSIAA Decision On Bias Incident At Girls Basketball Game

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District, released the following statement today in reaction to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) decision about the District’s bias complaint about a Columbia High School Girls Basketball player being disqualified from playing during a game due to beads she was wearing in her hair.

“We are very disappointed in the NJSIAA’s conclusion and disagree with the organization’s findings. We stand behind our student-athlete and her right to compete as her best self, as well as her family. We also stand behind our Columbia High School Girls Basketball Team coaches who brought this matter to the attention of the District and worked to promote understanding of the intentions of the CROWN Act and the importance of protecting our young people from discrimination.”