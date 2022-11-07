Seth Boyden PTA to Host Two Towns Turkey Trot November 19 in Reservation

From Seth Boyden Elementary School:

Whether you sprint, jog, or shuffle – or have a little one who wants to zoom for a few dozen feet, come to the Two Towns Turkey Trot – a beloved annual fundraiser for Seth Boyden Elementary School. Serious runners and strollers alike love the crisp autumn air and the beautiful, paved course though the South Mountain Reservation in all its fall splendor. Pre-register here.

The 5K starts at 10 am – arrive between at 9-9:45 for registration and packet pick up.

The fun run starts at 11 and there will be several “heats” of varying distances based on age (max distance is approximately .25 miles). There will be prizes (and lots of cheering!) for each kid participant and a prize for the top overall male and female 5k winners.

Note that the reservation is a popular spot this time of year, so parking may be limited, especially for the 11 am event. A small part of Crest Drive will be closed to traffic after the 5k begins at 10 am. Carpooling or arriving early are encouraged.

The Seth Boyden community gives our sincere thanks to our generous sponsors Adamson Ramsey Homes, Cultivate Health Coaching, Dippy Sippy, Fox & Falcon, and Marigold Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics.

Location: South Mountain Reservation Lollipop Loop – Crest Dr. (near Wildflower Sculpture Park/Dog Run)

South Orange, NJ

Entry Fees:

Kids’ Fun Run: $10

5K Race: Pre-registration: $25

Race Day: $35

Seth Boyden Staff: 20% off

Schedule:

9:00-9:45am: Race Day Registration/Packet Pickup

10:00am: 5K Race

11:00am: Kids’ Fun Run – will be .25 miles (approx.)

11:15am: Awards Ceremony

More Info: Contact Jennifer Warren jenewarren@gmail.com