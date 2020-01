Erin Siders is sworn into office.

At the Jan. 6, 2020 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Reorganization meeting, Annemarie Maini was re-elected by her fellow BOE members to serve another one-year term as board president, running unopposed . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.