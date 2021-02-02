Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Snow Storm’s Effects Prompt South Orange-Maplewood Schools to Go Remote for the Rest of the Week

By access_timeFeb-02-2021

The South Orange-Maplewood School District sent the following message on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Dear SOMSD Community,

Due to safety precautions and the impact of the storm, SOMSD Schools will operate under a District-wide virtual (remote) instruction model for the rest of this week.  Wednesday – Thursday, February 3 – 4, . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].

Other Stories

  • Snow Storm's Effects Prompt South Orange-Maplewood Schools to Go Remote for the Rest of the Week
    • Man and child playing in snow
  • Snow Day Brings Out Sledders — and Shovels — Across South Orange and Maplewood After Storm
  • Parents Sue South Orange-Maplewood School District, Seek Full Return to In-Person Learning
  • Teachers Union Deems Half of South Orange-Maplewood Schools 'Unfit,' District Disagrees