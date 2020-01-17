SOMSD: Columbia High Students to Be Issued Lanyards With IDs Starting January 21

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Dear CHS Parents/Guardians:

Our first priority at Columbia High School (CHS) is to provide a safe, secure environment in which our students can learn, our teachers can teach and our entire school community can prepare our students for the future.

Starting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, all CHS students will be issued a lanyard with an ID card. All students will be required to display their ID cards at all times. This mandate is a follow-up and implementation in concert with the District’s security policy, which we shared with you in early December.

We believe this protective measure will provide additional security for our students, faculty, and staff. Implementation of student IDs will help CHS staff members to recognize CHS students. More importantly, administration/staff will now be able to recognize any individual who enters the building and does not belong there. Any student not wearing their ID card will be subject to the associated responses found on page 18 of our Code of Conduct.

Thank you in advance for partnering with us.

Kalisha Morgan, Ed.D

Interim Principal