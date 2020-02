The South Orange-Maplewood School District announced it has removed a limitation on the PowerSchool platform that prevented diverse family configurations from being reflected in the portal, so that same-sex couples, stepparents, primary caregiving grandparents, parents with joint custody, etc. will no longer be stored in the database as “other parent/guardian.”

SOMSD . . .

