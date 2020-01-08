South Mountain YMCA Hosts Summer Camp Reunion January 24th

From the South Mountain YMCA:

We’re ready for summer camp fun! Come reconnect with camp friends and counselors. We can’t wait! Free & open to all. Hope to see you there!

Summer Camp Winter Carnival & Reunion

January 24, 2019, 6:30-8:30 P.M.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN & TRINITY CHURCH

111 Irvington Ave. South Orange

Parents are required to stay. Not a drop off event.

Carnival games, music, dancing, popcorn and (best of all) seeing your camp friends and counselors again! Questions? Contact [email protected]

