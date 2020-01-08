South Mountain YMCA Hosts Summer Camp Reunion January 24th

From the South Mountain YMCA:
We’re ready for summer camp fun! Come reconnect with camp friends and counselors. We can’t wait! Free & open to all. Hope to see you there!
Summer Camp Winter Carnival & Reunion
January 24, 2019, 6:30-8:30 P.M.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN & TRINITY CHURCH
111 Irvington Ave. South Orange
Parents are required to stay. Not a drop off event.
Carnival games, music, dancing, popcorn and (best of all) seeing your camp friends and counselors again! Questions? Contact [email protected]