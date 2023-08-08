South Orange 8-Year-Old Earns All-American Title in Track & Field At Junior Olympics

From Anastasia Tsioulcas:

Treyvon Tsioulcas-Sherman, an 8-year-old resident of South Orange and a rising Seth Boyden third grader, earned an All-American honor in track and field at the 2023 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympics held last week in Des Moines, Iowa.

Trevyon placed sixth in his age group at Saturday’s national final of the 400-meter race with a time of 1:06:02. The top eight finishers in each event earn medals and the All-American distinction. He is also the current New Jersey state champion in the 100-meter race, with a winning time of 15:34.

At the AAU Junior Olympics, Treyvon also reached the semi-finals in the 100-meter dash, matching his personal best time and finishing at No. 21, as well as competing in the 200-meter race, where he reached 38th place nationally.

Treyvon competes as a member of the Garden State Track Club, led by South Orange residents Bobby and Emily Brown. The team is also coached by South Orange’s Art Martin and Kurt Carter of Union, and trained by former Columbia High School coach Lisa Morgan. Treyvon says, “When I became an All-American, I was really excited and astonished. I just want to say thank you to Coaches Emily, Bobby, Art and Kurt for this amazing track season!”

Four members of Garden State Track Club competed at this year’s Junior Olympics, including SOMa resident Shannon Stukes.

Coach Bobby Brown says, “Trey is an amazing track athlete! Although he has been with our track family since he was 4 years young, his overall development and improvement throughout this season shocked all of us. It’s not often that you find adults with his level of focus and determination. In his first-ever appearance on the biggest stage in youth track & field, the AAU Junior Olympics, Trey delivered and shined among the best. To some that might be a surprise to see an 8-year-old be so unflappable, but to us that’s just Trey being Trey. We are proud to call him our All-American in more ways than one!”

More than 11,000 youth athletes from every corner of the country converged on the famed “blue oval” of Des Moines’ Drake University for these eight days of intense track and field competition. The university’s track is also home to the renowned Drake Relays, where such luminaries as Jesse Owens, Wilma Rudolph, Carl Lewis and Michael Johnson have competed.