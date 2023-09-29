South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Votes to Create ‘Fergus Implementation Committee’

At its September 28 meeting, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education voted 7-1 (with 1 abstention) to create The Fergus Implementation Special Committee which “will assist the Board in its oversight role to ensure the District’s compliance with the [Black Parents Workshop] Settlement during the three-year monitoring phase. The objective of the committee is to ensure that all of Dr. Fergus’ recommendations from the Equity Audit Report are implemented by August 2026.”

The vote followed on a special presentation by Dr. Edward Fergus of the Rutgers University Disproportionality and Equity Lab on September 18, 2023. After the presentation the BOE voted 8-0 (with 1 abstention) to extend its settlement with the Black Parents Workshop for three years.

Read more here: Following ‘Shameful’ Report, Board of Ed Extends Black Parents Workshop Settlement

Arun Vadlamani was the sole BOE member to vote against the formation the Fergus Committee. Before voting, he objected to the frequency with which the committee meets and also to the name of the committee. BOE 1st Vice President Elissa Malespina abstained due to a conflict as she was a complainant in the BPW lawsuit.

Read the resolution here:

Download (PDF, 166KB)