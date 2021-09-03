South Orange-Maplewood District Issues Return to School Guidelines for Fall 2021

Read more about SOMSD reopening news here:

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

Hello SOMSD Community,

We are pleased to share with you the fall 2021 Return to School Guidebook. This guidebook provides an overview of our plans for a safe return to in-person instruction, five days a week, for all students.

All schools will open at full capacity for in-person instruction with a teacher in every classroom, a visionary administrator leading every school, and support staff providing critical wraparound services and support for our students and communities. Schools will return to their pre-pandemic times, class schedules and extracurricular activities.

Our schools will open in the fall with critical precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 without some of the previous constraints on building capacity as a result of physical distancing guidelines.

This guidebook provides more details on: Operations & Logistics; Health & Safety Procedures; Meals; Contingency Plans; What to Expect for Curriculum & Instruction, Technology and Special Education; Chromebook Usage & Distribution by grade levels, and more. The guide also summarizes the District’s contingency plans should the County’s health conditions require operational and instructional adjustments.

We look forward to seeing all of our students back to school. Best of luck to our students, staff and families as we begin the journey together for the 2021-22 school year.

Click here to view or download the guide.