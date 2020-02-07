South Orange-Maplewood School District is Monitoring Coronavirus Situation

The following email was sent on February 4, 2020:

Dear SOMSD Community:

With rising concern over the new coronavirus outbreak that is currently centered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, the South Orange & Maplewood School District continues to carefully monitor the situation and heed guidance that has been provided by various departments both at the state, federal and international level. Also, although this virus is understandably a cause for concern, it is important for New Jersey residents to know that the risk to the general public still remains low. Nonetheless, the District would like to provide further information, guidance, and updates to our community.

Please visit our District website (www.somsd.k12.nj.us/ communications/newsletter) for additional information and resources on the Coranavirus. Moving forward, we will post any new updates to our District Nursing Services webpage (www.somsd.k12.nj.us/district/ nursingservices/ studenthealthguidelines).

Educationally Yours,

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor