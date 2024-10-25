South Orange-Maplewood Schools Focus on Culture of Respect in October

The following press release is from the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In South Orange and Maplewood, respect is not just a virtue but the foundation of the district’s educational philosophy. The Week of Respect, observed every October, is more than a celebration—it’s a living, breathing example of how the district instills empathy, kindness, and inclusivity in its students. At a time when young minds are increasingly influenced by social pressures and online conflicts, the district is championing a proactive approach to teaching the value of respect in every aspect of students’ lives.

Rather than simply recognizing the dangers of bullying or emphasizing isolated lessons, the district focuses on a holistic understanding of respect. At school, students are encouraged to explore how respect takes shape in their daily interactions, whether through their choice of words, how they handle disagreements, or how they maintain personal boundaries.

One of the week’s key lessons was the power of language. Students were introduced to the THINK acronym—Is it Thoughtful, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary, Kind?—as a simple yet profound tool for assessing the impact of their words. Students wrote messages of hope and encouragement on school sidewalks, making lasting reminders of their commitment to kindness as they passed the markings on the way to school.

Clinton Elementary School’s fifth graders left a lasting impression during the “Chalk-it-Up for Respect” event at Columbia High School to spread positivity for students arriving at school throughout the week. Equipped with sidewalk chalk, Clinton students filled the high school’s grounds with uplifting drawings and mantras that left a colorful trail of hope and encouragement.

But respect goes beyond words. South Orange and Maplewood schools also emphasize the importance of personal boundaries and self-respect. Students engaged in discussions about how to set boundaries with peers and how to respect the space and feelings of others. Though sometimes challenging, these conversations are crucial in teaching children that respect begins with understanding their own needs and extending that same consideration to others.

At South Mountain Elementary School and Delia Bolden Elementary School, the faculty’s emphasis on respect also includes fostering connection. Students were encouraged to break out of their comfort zones, engage with new classmates, and build friendships through simple conversations. These small moments of connection teach students that community is built on everyday actions and interactions.

By the end of the Week of Respect, students had not only participated in these lessons, but they had also internalized them. The week’s activities culminated with a reflection on how to make respect an ongoing practice. Students made a collective commitment, or “The Promise,” to actively create a kinder, more inclusive environment. The promise reads, in part, “I will speak up or get help instead of being a bystander. I include others in group situations. I accept others for their differences.”

The district’s ongoing commitment to respect, empathy, and kindness is helping shape a generation that values individuality and collective well-being. In South Orange and Maplewood, respect is more than an annual celebration required by the state—it’s the foundation for bringing the district’s two communities together and aspiring for a happier future together.

