South Orange-Maplewood Schools to Have Delayed Opening Tuesday, Dec. 17

From SOMSD:
Due to the forecasted icy weather conditions and for the safety of our students and staff, the South Orange and Maplewood School District will observe a 2-hour delayed-opening on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. View school start times on the District website
Delayed Opening Start Time
|School
|Grades
|Start Time
|Columbia HS
|9 – 12
|10:00 am
|Maplewood MS
|6 – 8
|10:15 am
|South Orange MS
|6 – 8
|10:15 am
|Clinton Elementary
|K – 5
|10:05 am
|Jefferson Elementary
|3 – 5
|10:05 am
|Marshall Elementary
|K – 2
|10:45 am
|Seth Boyden Elementary
|K – 5
|10:45 am
|South Mountain Elementary
|2 – 5
|10:10 am
|South Mountain Annex
|K – 1
|10:00 am
|Tuscan Elementary
|K – 5
|10:45 am
|Montrose Early Childhood Center
|Pre K
|10:30 am
|Montrose Early Childhood Center – Marshall Site
|Pre K
|10:50 am
|AppleCore Learning PreK Program
|Pre K
|10:45 am