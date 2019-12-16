Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood Schools to Have Delayed Opening Tuesday, Dec. 17

By access_timeDec-16-2019

From SOMSD:

Due to the forecasted icy weather conditions and for the safety of our students and staff, the South Orange and Maplewood School District will observe a 2-hour delayed-opening on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.  View school start times on the District website 

Delayed Opening Start Time

School Grades Start Time
Columbia HS 9 – 12 10:00 am
Maplewood MS 6 – 8 10:15 am
South Orange MS 6 – 8 10:15 am
Clinton Elementary K – 5 10:05 am
Jefferson Elementary 3 – 5 10:05 am
Marshall Elementary K – 2 10:45 am
Seth Boyden Elementary K – 5 10:45 am
South Mountain Elementary 2 – 5 10:10 am
South Mountain Annex K – 1 10:00 am
Tuscan Elementary K – 5 10:45 am
Montrose Early Childhood Center Pre K 10:30 am
Montrose Early Childhood Center – Marshall Site Pre K 10:50 am
AppleCore Learning PreK Program Pre K 10:45 am

You May Also Like

  • VIDEO, PHOTOS: South Orange & Maplewood Join National 'Impeachment Eve' Protest
  • Maplewood Plans to Curb Styrofoam, Single-Use Plastic
  • Maplewood Children's Librarian Amalia Butler Wins National Award
  • SOMA Rocks: 5 Singers Backed by The Local Heroes Band to Rock SOMA Jan 11

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *