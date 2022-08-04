South Orange PD Seeks School Crossing Guards

From Lt. Adrian Acevedo:

SOPD currently has open school crossing guard positions and guess what, we’ve increased our starting pay to $23.00/hr! Join us, pass this along to someone who may be interested and of course, share to your social media & Facebook groups to help us spread the word!

The South Orange Police Department is looking for dependable adults to fill part time and per diem School Crossing Guard positions. Your duty would be to ensure the safety of children and other pedestrians as they cross the street before and after school. While wearing your safety vest, you will check for oncoming traffic, step into the road, and direct vehicles to come to a stop before instructing people to cross.

Although this job requires minimal hours, you must be comfortable working outdoors in various types of weather. You will need your own vehicle, cell phone and meet other requirements. Our guards work approximately 10 hours per week, (2 hours per day, Mon-Fri) Starting pay is $23.00 per hour and all necessary equipment is provided. If interested, contact aacevedo@southorange.org for details.