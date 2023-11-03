Taylor Fights Back Against Teacher’s Union: ‘Let the Record Be Set Straight’

South Orange-Maplewood School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor is fighting for his job — and he’s not pulling any punches.

In a letter sent to the school community late Friday afternoon — just ahead of a scheduled Special Board of Education meeting during which the BOE will vote on whether or not to place him on administrative leave — Taylor rebutted claims made by the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association (SOMEA) teachers’ union in a vote of no confidence they issued on October 27.

“…despite the common ground we share, the climate within the District has become divisive,” Taylor wrote. “Recently, there has been more fighting among us than fighting for what is right. There has been more destructive misinformation than constructive conversations. There have been more efforts made in service to agendas than in service to our students and families. There has been more talking and criticizing than listening and creating.”

See the full letter attached below.

Village Green has reached out to SOMEA President Rocio Lopez for comment. We will be covering tonight’s meeting and reporting on it.

Download (PDF, 197KB)