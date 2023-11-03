Special Nov. 3 BOE Meeting ‘Has Been Scheduled to Discuss Superintendent’

A special meeting of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education “has been scheduled to discuss the Superintendent” Dr. Ronald Taylor, per an email from BOE President Kaitlin Wittleder this afternoon.

In response to questions from Village Green, Wittleder responded that the resolutions to be discussed at the meeting “will be made public on schoolboards very soon. They were just received by counsel and now they await approval for the District to post to the agenda.”

“Dr. Taylor has asked that any conversation about his performance be done publicly,” wrote Wittleder. “The Board will be dismissed into closed session only to discuss attorney/client privilege matters because we cannot seek legal advice from [Counsel] Patrick [Carrigg] in a public forum. We will then come back out to public session to discuss the Superintendent.”

The meeting includes a public comments period.

More details about the meeting and how to watch or participate can be found here.