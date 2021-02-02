COVID-19 Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Teachers Union Deems Half of South Orange-Maplewood Schools ‘Unfit,’ District Disagrees

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeFeb-02-2021

More than half of the rooms in South Orange and Maplewood public schools inspected last week by representatives of the teachers union were “unfit” for in-person instruction, according to a document sent to educators on Sunday night.

Out of 507 classrooms, offices and other spaces visited between Thursday and Saturday by . . .

