There’s Still Time to Register for Maplewood’s 4th of July 5K

There is still time to join the annual 4th of July Run Through Maplewood 5K to benefit the Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams.

The race starts July 4, at 8 a.m. on Dunnell Road in Maplewood, near the Civic House in Memorial Park. The entry fee is $40 and walk-up registration on race day starts at 7 a.m. More event information and a link to sign up are available here.

Runners, walkers, strollers, families, teams and competitors of all ages are welcome. The 3.1-mile course winds through the beautiful neighborhood streets of Maplewood, rain or shine. A race t-shirt will be given to the first 250 registered runners.

“We’re thrilled to host this fantastic community event once again and are grateful for all of our supporters and volunteers, in particular our primary sponsor, Jill Sockwell Group,” said Laura Wallis, incoming co-president of the CHS Track & Field Parents Association.

In addition to being a fun event and great exercise, the 5K helps to raise money for equipment, uniforms, entry fees to national competitions, and other needs to support the student athletes.

“Even though it’s the biggest athletics team at CHS, Track & Field requires no dues or fees,” said Wallis. “The fundraising that the Parents Association does with events like this helps to cover many of the costs for the team.”

Location: Dunnell Road at Oakview Avenue, Maplewood

Entry fees:

5K race: $40

Schedule:

Race day 7-7:45 a.m. registration/packet pickup

8 a.m. 5K race