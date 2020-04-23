VIDEO: Columbia High School Teachers, Administration Wish Students and Families a ‘Lovely Day’

The administrators and teachers at Columbia High School want students and the community to know they are thinking of them during this time of distance learning.

Take a moment to watch this heartfelt video assembled from their separate homes, and feel the love.

This is the second video from CHS teachers and administration. You can see the first here.

And don’t forget the elementary schools! You can find videos from them here.

Dear Readers: While this COVID-19-related content is free and outside our paywall, we ask that you please help support Village Green by subscribing here.