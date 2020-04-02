VIDEO: Columbia High School Leaders Let Students Know: We Miss You, We’re Here For You

Columbia High School administrators want you to know even in this time of social distancing, they are here for all students. Check out this delightful video with cameos of Assistant Principals and Guidance Counselors letting students know they are ready to help. Our CHS administrators definitely have talent! And it will definitely give you the feels.

