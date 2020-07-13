WATCH: District Posts Updated Video of Columbia High School Class of 2020 Graduation

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Congratulations to Columbia High School’s graduating Class of 2020. CHS Class of 2020, we are happy to celebrate your accomplishments via our virtual graduation ceremony. We thank all of those behind the scenes who contributed to this beautiful production; we also thank those who reached out to us to share corrections/revisions that may have been necessary. The Columbia High School Administrative Team has reviewed and worked tirelessly to ensure that this virtual ceremony represents this awesome class of resilience. To those who we reached out to for confirmation, thank you for your patience as we worked to represent our student community in an accurate, respectful, and inclusive manner. We wish you all the best as you continue your journey into adulthood. (Edited video posted to YouTube on 7/1/20)