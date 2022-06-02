Meet the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation Board: Robert Ladd

From The Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation:

Robert Ladd, an attorney for the pharmaceutical company Novartis, holds a J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law and a B.A. in Economics. Making his degrees a triumvirate is his M.A. in English Literature. “My Bachelors of Art and Juris Doctorate degrees were completed to have an educational background and build a career,” he says. “My Masters in Literature was solely for me, as a learner.”

The Ladds have lived in Maplewood for almost 18 years. “It is hard to believe it has been that long but it has been a great community to raise our children,” he says. And one of the first places the Ladds visited with their young son was the library. “While we were unpacking the house we took breaks to go get books and step away from the mess of boxes and cleaning.” Robert has been giving back to the library in one form or another ever since.

What was a book that changed your life?

My two favorite books are Invisible Man, by Ralph Ellison and Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky. Admittedly, two odd choices but both deal with struggle; one against the world and the other against oneself.

Why did you join the Foundation?

It was an easy decision to serve on the Library Foundation Board. In prior years I had served as a member of the Maplewood Library Board of Trustees and in each instance I was looking for a way to serve the community. Books have always been an important part of my life and I see this as an opportunity to serve the community and also to build for the future, so members of our community can continue to have a library they can use.

How has your M.A. in English Literature contributed to your success as an Attorney?

I rely on learnings from books that others have experienced (whether practical or theoretical) to guide my day to day career. It has also given me the ability to digest large amounts of material but still see the “story” within the data and/or conflict.

What update to the Maplewood Library are you most excited about?

I think one of the most inspiring additions will be the children’s reading room. With that said I am most excited about the actual design of the library; having it connected to the park and having the large windows and sunlight. I have always been a fan of architecture and I think the new library design will be a beautiful gem adding to the community.

