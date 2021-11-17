PHOTOS: Frankie Faison Q&A at ‘Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain’ Village at SOPAC Screening

On November 11, Cinema Lab hosted a screening of “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” at The Village at SOPAC cinemas, graced by the presence of its star, Frankie Faison.

Faison — best know for his work in “The Wire,” which is considered by many to be the greatest television series of the 21st century, as well as film classics such as “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Mississippi Burning” — was on hand to present the film, surrounded by friends and family, and engage in a Q&A with Cinema Lab CEO Luke Parker Bowles after the screening.

The rated “fresh” film (100% on Rotten Tomatoes) electrified the crowd, eliciting tears and a standing ovation.

It tells the true story of the final hours of the life of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., an elderly African-American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed during a conflict with police officers sent to his home to check on him when his medical alert device was mistakenly activated. Despite Chamberlain informing the officers there was a mistake and he did not have an emergency, they were recorded taunting him, ridiculing his military service, hurling racial epithets, and finally, breaking down his door down and shooting him to death.

The film, written and directed by David Midell and produced by Midell and Enrico Natale, is “the perfect kind of example of the programming we are focusing on at The Village,” said Parker Bowles.

Photos by Michael Mullen/The Odd Sausage: