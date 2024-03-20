Rocket Improv Expands its Dungeons and Dragons Program to Include Sessions for Adults

From Rocket Improv:

Shareef Jackson, best known for being a featured player and Game Master on the official Dungeons and Dragons web series, “Rivals of Waterdeep,” will be running D&D sessions for adults 21 and over April through June in Maplewood, NJ.

Dungeons and Dragons, the world’s most popular role-playing game, experienced a comeback thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Typically, when someone wants to play Dungeons and Dragons they have to get a group together in addition to finding a space to play and an experienced Game Master to lead the game. Rocket Improv provides the space and a professional Game Master. All one needs to do to play D&D is register, show up, and play! As Jackson’s sessions are for those 21 and over and start in the evening, participants are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice if they wish to do so.

One does not need to have any experience to start playing D&D at Rocket Improv. Jackson has a great deal of experience introducing beginners to the game. Maplewood resident Dani Geraci recently experienced her first time playing D&D with Jackson at the helm. “I truly went in there not knowing what to expect and had a great time. First, I had to let myself be outside my comfort zone without a concrete objective… and embrace the guided storytelling… that took me a minute. But, once we got to our mission, it felt more like a mental ‘Escape Room’ type puzzle. I kinda tapped into that and really enjoyed that aspect of the challenge.There’s not one path to success, but the D&D Master will help guide you on a path that will get you there.”

Rocket Improv is a unique performing arts program for youth in the Northern and Central NJ area as it offers improv classes, D&D sessions, and process-based acting classes for kids, tweens, and teens. They also host improv events for businesses and private affairs. Through play and creating a safe community with others, Rocket Improv empowers individuals to release fear, speak up and speak out, and boldly be their awesome, unique selves. For more information, please visit www.rocketimprovcomedy.com.