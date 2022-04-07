The Adult School Announces Open Registration For The Children’s Summer Program

From the South Orange Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange Maplewood Adult School is proud to announce that the ever-popular Children’s Summer Program is back! The schedule is jam-packed with loads of fun activities – from Cartooning to Camp Shakespeare, there’s something for everyone!

There’s a wide variety of courses to choose from in the worlds of creative arts, music, science and sports. This “camp a la carte” is unique in that it offers a flexible schedule where students get to choose their own classes (there are five periods a day) and make the day as long or short as they like. Classes are taught by many local district teachers and talented community members, assisted by the ever-popular Yellow Shirt counselors.

In the creative category, the camp features Glass Fusing, Song & Playwriting, Graphic Design, Beading, Design the Runway, Interior Design, Filmmaking, Mural Design, just to name a few.

Highlights in the sports category include Fencing, Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee & Juggling, Basketball and Indoor Sports & Games!

The camp also features offerings to calm and center the mind like Yoga, Happy Minds, Mindful Club and more.

The camp is offering before care and working on securing an after care option. More information will be available soon. The camp is open to children entering grades 1-9 in September 2022.

All classes take place at Columbia High School, located at 17 Parker Ave., Maplewood, NJ.

The past two years were a struggle for this camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the staff is THRILLED to be back with gusto.

Browse all the fun, amazing classes and use the printable Camp Guide Grid to help you plan your child’s summer adventure at: somadultschool.org.

Questions? Call or email the staff at: 973.378.7620 or schoolinfo@somadultschool.org.

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. We rely solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.