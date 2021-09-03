The Ziefert Report: Top 3 Fixes for Water Issues in Your Home

Unfortunately, top of mind for many SOMA residents right now is how to handle the immediate aftermath of successive historic rainfalls. How do we clean up for the near term and prepare ourselves for what seems to be a tumultuous new normal that is wreaking havoc on our previously dry homes and peace of mind?

Water issues are a big sticking point in real estate transactions and often come up in home inspections. They can do serious damage to your property, negatively impacting its value if not addressed.

Today, I spoke with Paul Irwin, General Manager of Avellino Custom Masonry and Waterproofing, one of our “go to” contractors. Paul knows the local housing stock and how to best address waterproofing issues. Needless to say, his phone has been ringing off the hook but he made some time to share with me his top 3 fixes for addressing water issues in your home and what they will cost you:

Install a sump pump . A sump pump pushes water from your basement outside of your home. A pit, usually a hole carved below the main surface of your basement floor, has to be created to catch water and hold the actual pump. Sump pump installation requires a permit and it has to be done in accordance with town regulations about where the water can discharge. The estimated cost is about $1900 Install clear flowing leader connections. Install an underground drainage system that connects with your gutters, leading water away from the perimeter of the structure and letting flow out onto the street. The cost for this could be around $5,000 for most area properties. Install a full French drain system on the basement interior . A French drain is a gravel filled trench that contains perforated pipe. It creates an easy place for water to flow and be deposited into a sump pit from which it is then ejected outside of the structure. Paul Irwin recommends two sump pumps for redundancy. He also recommends a wall drain system to encapsulate any water that penetrates through weep or utility holes in the foundation walls. The cost for this in most SOMA homes would be $12,000-$15,000.

Some companies may offer a discount if this is done “off season”, like in the wintertime. Paul would be happy to discuss your particulars.

Hang in there SOMA! If you have any questions about how to handle the aftermath of the storm please contact us. We can direct you to mold experts, plumbers, disposal companies or anyone else who might be of assistance to you.

We are looking forward to the fall market kicking off after Labor Day.

