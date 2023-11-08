[words] Bookstore to Host Pulitzer Prize Winning Writer David Leonhardt on November 30

From [words] Bookstore:

Local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore will be hosting Pulitzer Prize winning writer David Leonhardt on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 PM. The author will be reading and discussing his recently released book OURS WAS THE SHINING FUTURE: THE STORY OF THE AMERICAN DREAM.

Two decades into the twenty-first century, the stagnation of living standards has become the defining trend of American life. How did this happen in the world’s most powerful country? And what happened to the “American Dream” — which was once such an inextricable part of our national identity. Drawing on decades of writing about the economy for the The New York Times, David Leonhardt examines the past century of American history from the Great Depression to today’s Great Stagnation, in search of an answer.

Pulitzer Prize winner David Leonhardt is a senior writer at The New York Times, where he writes its flagship newsletter, “The Morning.” He has also been the newspaper’s Washington Bureau Chief, an op-ed columnist, a staff writer for the New York Times Magazine, and the founding editor of “The Upshot.”

This event is free and open to the public with no prior purchase or registration required. Event host [words] Bookstore is located at 179 Maplewood Avenue right in the heart of downtown Maplewood.