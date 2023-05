Columbia High School Lacrosse Athletes Sign Commitment Letters

Columbia High School seniors Cole Abel, Sam Busch, Jamie Fardin and Julianne Henigan recently sign their letters of intent in accepting athletic scholarships to continue their lacrosse careers at collegiate levels. Cole Abel will be playing Division 3 lacrosse at Kenyon College in Ohio. Sam Busch will play D3 at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York State. Jamie Fardin will play D1 Elon University in North Carolina, and Julianne Henigan will play D3 at Denison University in Ohio.

Parents and coaches are very proud!