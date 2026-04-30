MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

Columbia High Ultimate Frisbee Earns National Invite, Wins DEVYL Spring Fling

by The Village Green

The nationals are June 12–13, 2026, in Salem, Oregon, and the team needs the community’s help raising funds.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

In recognition of their performance and season-long excellence, the Columbia High School Boys Varsity Frisbee team has been officially invited to compete at the 8th Annual High School National Invite (HSNI), hosted by Ultiworld and Competitive Ultimate Training (CUT). The tournament will take place June 12–13, 2026, at Pioneer Sports Park in Salem, Oregon, bringing together the top high school teams from across the country.

Championship winner CHS Ultimate’s Open Varsity. Photo credit: An McCleod. From left to right, Top row: Coach Jason Pon, Archie Freedman, James Maloof, Finn Gosselink, Tommy Cogan Drew, Jackson Chase, Jack Pachal, Kaya Friedman, Jack Booker Dodd, Danny Lehrer, Jake Medd, Isabelle Archer, Julian Taylor, Tommy Feder, Chris Konda, Cameron McLeod, James Dolinac, coach Sean Lorre; middle row: Oliver Dean; bottom row: Spencer Weinstein, Simon Collins Siegel, Theo Boddeker, Nick Giannone, Nate Gold, Zach Brenden

The CHS Varsity team represents the birthplace of ultimate frisbee—the game was first played in a Columbia High School parking lot in 1968—and is widely recognized as the longest-running high school program in the country. The National Invite marks a major milestone for the hometown team, and CHS Ultimate has launched a fundraiser to help cover travel and lodging costs for players and coaches.

Open JV – Spring Fling 2026.Photo credit: Jane Buchanan.

(Click here to donate to the fundraiser.)

The invite to Nationals follows a dominating CHS Ultimate performance at Spring Fling, held April 18–19, 2026, in Freehold/Millstone, NJ, and sponsored by the Delaware Valley Youth Ultimate League (DEVYL). Across all divisions—Open Varsity, JV, 68s, and Sparkle Motion—the program showcased depth, resilience, and high-level play.

Open JV – Spring Fling 2026. Noah Miller with the back hand. Photo credit: Jane Buchanan

Open Varsity: Champions with Grit

Columbia’s Open Varsity team, under the guidance of head coach Sean Lorre and coach Jason Pon, powered through a competitive field with poise and determination. After a relatively smooth Saturday and a controlled quarterfinal, the team faced its toughest tests in the semifinals and finals.

Spring Fling 2026. Photo credit: Jane Buchanan.

In the semifinal against Brooklyn Tech, Columbia trailed 7–5 at halftime and later fell behind 11–9. Responding with composure, CHS mounted a late surge with two crucial breaks to take a 12–11 lead, ultimately securing the win on universe point with a clean offensive hold. The offense was clinical near the goal line, converting 8 of 9 red zone opportunities, while dominant cutter play created consistent separation and yardage.

In the final against Jackson-Reed, Columbia faced early adversity again, trailing 4–2. CHS responded with a decisive 6–0 run, fueled by disciplined offense—turning the disc over just twice—and relentless downfield defense that limited their opponent’s ability to advance. The performance underscored Columbia’s ability to execute under pressure and control the game’s pace against elite competition.

Sparkle Motion win against Stuyvesant High School, NYC. Photo credit: Catherine MartinezFrom left to right, Top row: Sylvie Hannon, Ana Nuñez, Claire Guiney, Hyejin Crye, Lina Rawhouser, Elle MacWright-Rubio, Lucy Rickard, Mariella Amado-Olazabal, Ella Esposito, Hendy Klein (Captain), Eli Barton Griffin, Madeline Ripatti, Emma Pun, Max Mansfield; front row: Patience Lorre, R. LaVerdiere, Abby Cortez-Zucco, Frank the Bunny, Tennessee Beck (Captain), Sadie Peltz, Lillian Pankow, Mina Johnston (Captain), Logan Young.

Sparkle Motion: Growth and Teamwork on Display

Sparkle Motion, Columbia’s girls and non-binary team, continued its upward trajectory with a strong showing against a challenging field. Led by Coaches Donovan Hugel and Sarah Schillaci, the team opened Saturday with a decisive 10–2 win over Stuyvesant High School, followed by a competitive 7–4 loss to eventual finalist Science Leadership Academy. A tough matchup against HB Woodlawn’s Pandamonium rounded out the day.

Spring Fling. Photo by Catherine Martinez.

On Sunday, Sparkle rebounded in difficult weather conditions, earning two impressive wins over Arlington, VA teams—8–5 against WACCTown and 10–5 against Whirlpool. The team’s hallmark was its cohesive, unselfish offense, with nearly every point involving contributions across the roster. Their continued improvement and strong team culture were evident throughout the weekend.

Sparkle Motion Captain Tennessee Beck makes a goal. Photo credit: Catherine Martinez.

Open Junior Varsity: Resilience, Energy, and a Statement Win

Columbia’s open JV squad made a strong impression, finishing 3–2 against varsity-level opponents. The team demonstrated grit throughout the weekend, highlighted by a commanding 13–8 victory over a physical Whitman High School team in cold, rainy conditions on Sunday.

The JV defense—dubbed the “D-line dogs”—set the tone with relentless pressure, while freshman Clark Mason delivered a standout moment with a full-extension layout score in the end zone. Guided by Coaches Jason Cooney and Josh Heacock, the team combined strong fundamentals with visible enthusiasm and growth. As one player summed up on the ride home: “That was really fun!”

Open JV – Spring Fling 2026.Photo credit: Jane Buchanan.

68s: Strong Play Against Tough Competition

The 68s – CHS Ultimate’s development team, and named for the year the sport was invented here in SOMA – competed against more seasoned teams and showed impressive composure and growth. Working under coaches David Stoddard and Eric Cooney, the team put up a strong fight in an 11–8 loss to Montclair JV and followed with an 11–3 win over Westfield Middle School travel team.

68s Spring-Fling 2026-by Debbie Jaffe

68s Spring Fling 2026. Title: 68s huddle during time out. Photo by Debbie Jaffe.

The group played with confidence and rhythm throughout, demonstrating strong teamwork and a relaxed, positive presence on the field. It was a fun and encouraging set of games that highlighted the team’s development.

To learn more about ways to support CHS Ultimate, visit chsultimate.org or email [email protected]

More Stories

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.