Columbia High Ultimate Frisbee Earns National Invite, Wins DEVYL Spring Fling

In recognition of their performance and season-long excellence, the Columbia High School Boys Varsity Frisbee team has been officially invited to compete at the 8th Annual High School National Invite (HSNI), hosted by Ultiworld and Competitive Ultimate Training (CUT). The tournament will take place June 12–13, 2026, at Pioneer Sports Park in Salem, Oregon, bringing together the top high school teams from across the country.

The CHS Varsity team represents the birthplace of ultimate frisbee—the game was first played in a Columbia High School parking lot in 1968—and is widely recognized as the longest-running high school program in the country. The National Invite marks a major milestone for the hometown team, and CHS Ultimate has launched a fundraiser to help cover travel and lodging costs for players and coaches.

(Click here to donate to the fundraiser.)

The invite to Nationals follows a dominating CHS Ultimate performance at Spring Fling, held April 18–19, 2026, in Freehold/Millstone, NJ, and sponsored by the Delaware Valley Youth Ultimate League (DEVYL). Across all divisions—Open Varsity, JV, 68s, and Sparkle Motion—the program showcased depth, resilience, and high-level play.

Open Varsity: Champions with Grit

Columbia’s Open Varsity team, under the guidance of head coach Sean Lorre and coach Jason Pon, powered through a competitive field with poise and determination. After a relatively smooth Saturday and a controlled quarterfinal, the team faced its toughest tests in the semifinals and finals.

In the semifinal against Brooklyn Tech, Columbia trailed 7–5 at halftime and later fell behind 11–9. Responding with composure, CHS mounted a late surge with two crucial breaks to take a 12–11 lead, ultimately securing the win on universe point with a clean offensive hold. The offense was clinical near the goal line, converting 8 of 9 red zone opportunities, while dominant cutter play created consistent separation and yardage.

In the final against Jackson-Reed, Columbia faced early adversity again, trailing 4–2. CHS responded with a decisive 6–0 run, fueled by disciplined offense—turning the disc over just twice—and relentless downfield defense that limited their opponent’s ability to advance. The performance underscored Columbia’s ability to execute under pressure and control the game’s pace against elite competition.

Sparkle Motion: Growth and Teamwork on Display

Sparkle Motion, Columbia’s girls and non-binary team, continued its upward trajectory with a strong showing against a challenging field. Led by Coaches Donovan Hugel and Sarah Schillaci, the team opened Saturday with a decisive 10–2 win over Stuyvesant High School, followed by a competitive 7–4 loss to eventual finalist Science Leadership Academy. A tough matchup against HB Woodlawn’s Pandamonium rounded out the day.

On Sunday, Sparkle rebounded in difficult weather conditions, earning two impressive wins over Arlington, VA teams—8–5 against WACCTown and 10–5 against Whirlpool. The team’s hallmark was its cohesive, unselfish offense, with nearly every point involving contributions across the roster. Their continued improvement and strong team culture were evident throughout the weekend.

Open Junior Varsity: Resilience, Energy, and a Statement Win

Columbia’s open JV squad made a strong impression, finishing 3–2 against varsity-level opponents. The team demonstrated grit throughout the weekend, highlighted by a commanding 13–8 victory over a physical Whitman High School team in cold, rainy conditions on Sunday.

The JV defense—dubbed the “D-line dogs”—set the tone with relentless pressure, while freshman Clark Mason delivered a standout moment with a full-extension layout score in the end zone. Guided by Coaches Jason Cooney and Josh Heacock, the team combined strong fundamentals with visible enthusiasm and growth. As one player summed up on the ride home: “That was really fun!”

68s: Strong Play Against Tough Competition

The 68s – CHS Ultimate’s development team, and named for the year the sport was invented here in SOMA – competed against more seasoned teams and showed impressive composure and growth. Working under coaches David Stoddard and Eric Cooney, the team put up a strong fight in an 11–8 loss to Montclair JV and followed with an 11–3 win over Westfield Middle School travel team.

The group played with confidence and rhythm throughout, demonstrating strong teamwork and a relaxed, positive presence on the field. It was a fun and encouraging set of games that highlighted the team’s development.

To learn more about ways to support CHS Ultimate, visit chsultimate.org or email [email protected]