MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

Community First Soccer Teams Excel at Penn FC Spring Tournament 

by The Village Green

2012 Girls Spirit finished as champions in first place at the Penn FC Spring Warm Up.  

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

2012 Girls Spirit finished as champions in first place at the Penn FC Spring Warm Up.

The Community First Soccer (CFS) 2011 Boys Strikers and 2012 Girls Spirit traveled to Harrisburg, PA on March 18-19th, to participate in the Penn FC Spring Warm Up tournament. Both teams dominated their divisions with the 2012 Girls Spirit winning the championship, defeating ENCO United (PA) in the final, while the 2011 Boys Strikers won two games and tied a third before being narrowly defeated for the tournament championship in an exciting penalty-kick shootout against the PA Classics Elite.

The Spirit were tournament champions with a 3-0-0 record and 12 goals-for vs 5 goals-against. The Strikers finished as finalists with a 2-0-1 record and 16 goals-for vs 2 goals-against. 

2011 Boys Strikers finished as finalists in 2nd place after losing in a penalty shootout. 

 

More important than the championships won/lost are the memories made and bonds created among our players, coaches, and families that stayed in a hotel together. The teams shared meals, swam together in the pool, held joint tactical sessions and cheered each other on at games, providing an enriching experience that brought our community closer together, sharing the common goal of winning the tournament, while having a great time on the journey.

Joint team tactical sessions with coaches Alen Sazdov and Sharif Elzein

 

This is the 2012 Girls Spirit’s second championship this season, having topped their EDP division with a 7-0-1 record in the Fall season and now winning their first tournament of the Spring. The 2011 Boys Strikers continue to pursue their first championship of the season, aiming to win their EDP division this Spring and to capture 1st place in their next tournament. 

“Champions on Three, 1 – 2 – 3 CHAMPIONS!”

 

Community First Soccer (CFS) is entering its 8th year as a club, providing an inclusive soccer school dedicated to developing exceptional soccer players, disciplined students, and good people in a joyful and professional sporting environment. CFS is based in Union and Maplewood, NJ with students residing mainly in the towns of Maplewood, South Orange, Union, Millburn, West Orange, and Springfield. Our club is open to students year-round, with competitive teams, developmental teams, group training, school break & summer camps, recreational soccer, kids soccer, in-school soccer and special needs soccer programs. We invite you to join our community and grow your passion for “the beautiful game”.

2011 Boys Strikers Roster

Ethan Buzzeo

Maximillian Campbell

Joaquim Cavalcante-Buntin

James Dolan

Nathaniel Jagger

Grant Johnson

Aitian Katz 

Brendan Kouch

Will Mackechnie

Gilmore Morales

Declan O’Brien

Casey Rowe

George Smith

 2012 GIrls Spirit Roster

Fionna Asiedu

Alexandra Corliss

Josephine Doble

Maggie Dowd

Emmy Goldman

Althea Plaza

Catherine Robbins

Nilah Smith

Ivy Weinstein

Stella Weihrauch

Talia Weisman

Isabelle Youngren
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood to Expand Aid for Rec & Pool...

South Orange Hires Animal Control Solutions, Promises ‘Transparency’

152 Deer, 88 Unborn Deer, Removed from South...

Maplewood Master Plan Vision Centers Around Equity for...

SOMA Spotlight: Fitness Instructor, Business Owner, Cancer Survivor...

Maplewood Terminates Services With Contractor Named in ‘Whistleblower’...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE