Community First Soccer Teams Excel at Penn FC Spring Tournament 

The Community First Soccer (CFS) 2011 Boys Strikers and 2012 Girls Spirit traveled to Harrisburg, PA on March 18-19th, to participate in the Penn FC Spring Warm Up tournament. Both teams dominated their divisions with the 2012 Girls Spirit winning the championship, defeating ENCO United (PA) in the final, while the 2011 Boys Strikers won two games and tied a third before being narrowly defeated for the tournament championship in an exciting penalty-kick shootout against the PA Classics Elite.

The Spirit were tournament champions with a 3-0-0 record and 12 goals-for vs 5 goals-against. The Strikers finished as finalists with a 2-0-1 record and 16 goals-for vs 2 goals-against.

More important than the championships won/lost are the memories made and bonds created among our players, coaches, and families that stayed in a hotel together. The teams shared meals, swam together in the pool, held joint tactical sessions and cheered each other on at games, providing an enriching experience that brought our community closer together, sharing the common goal of winning the tournament, while having a great time on the journey.

This is the 2012 Girls Spirit’s second championship this season, having topped their EDP division with a 7-0-1 record in the Fall season and now winning their first tournament of the Spring. The 2011 Boys Strikers continue to pursue their first championship of the season, aiming to win their EDP division this Spring and to capture 1st place in their next tournament.

