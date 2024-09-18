Maplewood Town Hall Hosts Celebration of Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Dubrovich Sept. 21

The Township of Maplewood will host a celebration for Maplewood resident and Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Dubrovich on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. on Jerry Ryan Plaza at Maplewood Town Hall.

Dubrovich won the gold medal for women’s foil with teammates Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs and Maia Mei Weintraub in Paris in July. The U.S. women defeated Italy by a score of 45-39 in the final round, after defeating Canada in the semifinals and China in the quarterfinal event.

The win was the first-ever team gold for U.S. fencing.

The town will be celebrating and congratulating Dubrovich, her coach and fiancé Brian Kaneshige — a Columbia High School graduate and native Maplewoodian, and the New Jersey Fencing Alliance, where Dubrovich trains on Hilton Avenue. NJFA was also the training ground of Maplewood’s first Olympic fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad (U.S. women’s sabre team bronze medal, 2016).

Mayor Nancy Adams announced the event at the Township Committee meeting on Sept. 17. Adams said the celebration will be family friendly and will include an Olympic flag raising, photos and a fencing demonstration.

Adams urged locals to turn out in large numbers and on time since the event will last about one hour.

“It’ll be fun!” said Adams. “Come out and meet our Olympian and say congratulations to her!”