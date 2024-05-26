New York Gridlock Ultimate To Play Final Home Game Sunday, June 2 at Underhill Field

From New York Gridlock Ultimate:

Join New York Gridlock Ultimate (NYGL) for an exciting day of ultimate frisbee action on Sunday, June 2, as they face off against Minnesota Strike in their final home game of 2024! Get ready to witness thrilling athleticism and fierce competition as these two teams battle it out to secure their spot in the 2024 PUL Championship Weekend in Philadelphia June 22-23.

But that’s not all! NYGL is proud to announce a special partnership with Columbia High School Ultimate, honoring our shared history and looking towards the future of the sport. Join us in celebrating the legacy of ultimate frisbee, which began in 1968 with students from Columbia High School in Maplewood, N.J., and continues to thrive today.

NYGL isn’t just a team; it’s a movement. Founded in 2019 to address inequalities in the sport, NYGL is committed to achieving competitive excellence on the field while promoting equity and accessibility in ultimate frisbee. We believe in pushing boundaries, fostering leadership, and building strong community partnerships to make ultimate accessible to all.

The Premier Ultimate League (PUL) stands at the forefront of gender inclusivity and social justice within the sport. With a renewed focus on racial justice and equity, the PUL is shaping the future of ultimate frisbee by investing in diverse talent and grassroots initiatives.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this groundbreaking event! Join us at Underhill Field on June 2 for a day of thrilling competition, camaraderie, and celebration.

Let’s make history together!

For more information, please contact: New York Gridlock Ultimate