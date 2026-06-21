PHOTOS: South Orange Celebrates Juneteenth With World Cup Watch Party

South Orange combined the global energy of the FIFA World Cup with the celebration and reflection of Juneteenth on June 19 with an event in Meadlowland Park that included a jumbo LED screen for viewing the U.S. vs. Australia match, followed by Scotland vs. Morocco. The event featured cultural performances, food trucks, a beer garden hosted by the Meadowland Park Conservancy, a community drum circle with Yahaya Kamate, and a free youth soccer clinic led by the Columbia High School Girls Soccer Team and Head Varsity Coach Mateo Green.

Photos by Max Fraidstern: