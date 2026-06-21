HolidayParks & RecreationSouth OrangeSports

PHOTOS: South Orange Celebrates Juneteenth With World Cup Watch Party

by Max Fraidstern
written by Max Fraidstern
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

South Orange combined the global energy of the FIFA World Cup with the celebration and reflection of Juneteenth on June 19 with an event in Meadlowland Park that included a jumbo LED screen for viewing the U.S. vs. Australia match, followed by Scotland vs. Morocco. The event featured cultural performances, food trucks, a beer garden hosted by the Meadowland Park Conservancy, a community drum circle with Yahaya Kamate, and a free youth soccer clinic led by the Columbia High School Girls Soccer Team and Head Varsity Coach Mateo Green.

Photos by Max Fraidstern:

More Stories

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.