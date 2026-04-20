PHOTOS: South Orange-Maplewood Softball & Baseball Parade

On April 18, the South Orange-Maplewood Baseball and Softball parade signaled the official start of the Spring 2026 program run by the two towns’ recreation departments for children ages 5-15 (baseball) and girls in Kindergarten through 8th grade (softball).

Players gathered at Columbia High School’s Ritzer Field on Valley Street near Hixon Place and marched west on Valley Street to Memorial Park in Maplewood — just across from Maplewood Town Hall — where South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum and Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca took part in the opening ceremony.

Photos by Max Fraidstern, CHS Class of 2027, who is working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium: